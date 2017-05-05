Primary 1 registration for 2018 to start on Jun 29

SINGAPORE: The registration of children for admission to Primary 1 next year will start on Jun 29 and end on Aug 28, according to the Ministry of Education’s website.

Children born between Jan 2, 2011, and Jan 1, 2012 (both dates inclusive) have to be registered for admission to primary school next January.

More details can be found on the ministry's P1 registration website.

Parents can go to their school of choice to register. All primary schools will open for registration from 8am to 11am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm during the registration period.

Parents registering their children for Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary can do so online using their SingPass via the Primary 1 Internet System.