Primatologist Jane Goodall delivers talk at Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall on Sunday (Aug 6) gave a public lecture at Mediacorp’s MES Theatre, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the local arm of her environmental group the Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore).



Her talk was titled One Nature, Together – a play on this year's National Day Parade theme, One Nation Together.



During her address, Dr Goodall, who is also UN Messenger of Peace, recounted how she became the world-renowned conservationist she is today, citing important influences like her mother and later her mentor, Kenyan archaeologist Louis Leakey. She also shared her experience studying chimpanzees in Africa for many years.



Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for National Development and Home Affairs Desmond Lee was present at the event, where he delivered the opening remarks.



Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for National Development and Home Affairs Desmond Lee (L) and primatologist Jane Goodall. (Photo: Sandra Galistan)

In his speech, he said Singapore is home to many native plants and wildlife as well as some 400 bird species and more than 250 different species of hard corals, that is almost one-third of all the species found in the world.



As such, it is more than just a city in a garden and Singaporeans must play their part to be custodians of wildlife and nature, “NParks, together with its movement of green volunteers, has enhanced our greenery and put in strategies to protect our wildlife.”



“But it is not enough to just have green infrastructure and proper planning in place. It requires the coordinated effort and involvement of all stakeholders. Government agencies, environmental conservation groups, and most importantly, all of us in the community,” he added.



At the event, Mr Lee also announced a third location for the bi-monthly Monkey Walk organised by the Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore). It will be held in Lower Peirce Reservoir, in addition to those in MacRitchie Reservoir Park and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.



The walks are to help the public better understand the long-tailed Macaques, which are native to Singapore.

