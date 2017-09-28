Prime mover catches fire at Whitley Road junction

SINGAPORE: A prime mover caught fire on Thursday (Sep 28) evening, causing heavy traffic at the junction of Whitley Road and Dunearn Road.

Channel NewsAsia understands the truck's brake was faulty, causing friction with the wheel that sparked the fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at 6.55pm and dispatched a fire engine and a Red Rhino, as well as two fire bikes.

It said the fire was put out before its arrival by a member of public using two dry powder extinguishers.

The Land Transport Authority said in a tweet at 7.10pm that an accident had occurred along Whitley Road towards Dunearn Road, advising motorists to avoid the left lane.

No injuries were reported, said SCDF.

