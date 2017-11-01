Prince Charles and wife Camilla tour Tiong Bahru during Singapore visit
SINGAPORE: Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were treated to a tour of Tiong Bahru on Wednesday morning (Nov 1).
The royal couple, who arrived in Singapore on Monday, are on a four-day visit to Singapore. They were welcomed to the Istana on Tuesday by President Halimah Yacob and met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
On Wednesday they were given a tour of Tiong Bahru Market where they got to meet and chat with stallholders.
Prince Charles and Camilla also went on a stroll around Tiong Bahru estate and met with residents.
They were given a rousing welcome at Tiong Bahru Community Centre, where Camilla also tried her hand at Chinese painting.
The Duchess of Cornwall also got to try making popiah.