Prince Charles and wife Camilla tour Tiong Bahru during Singapore visit

SINGAPORE: Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were treated to a tour of Tiong Bahru on Wednesday morning (Nov 1).

The royal couple, who arrived in Singapore on Monday, are on a four-day visit to Singapore. They were welcomed to the Istana on Tuesday by President Halimah Yacob and met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Prince Charles and Camilla are welcomed to Tiong Bahru. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

On Wednesday they were given a tour of Tiong Bahru Market where they got to meet and chat with stallholders.

The royal couple chatted to stallholders. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

The Duchess of Cornwall visiting Tiong Bahru. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visiting Tiong Bahru. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Prince Charles and Camilla also went on a stroll around Tiong Bahru estate and met with residents.

They were given a rousing welcome at Tiong Bahru Community Centre, where Camilla also tried her hand at Chinese painting.

The Duchess of Cornwall trying Chinese painting. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

The Duchess of Cornwall also got to try making popiah.