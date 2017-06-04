Prince Harry breaks fast with Muslims at start of Singapore visit

SINGAPORE: Britain's Prince Harry opened his visit to Singapore by breaking fast with local Muslims on Sunday (Jun 4).



He joined Jamiyah Singapore for a tradition iftar session - the breaking of fast at sunset during the Muslim month of Ramadan - at its headquarters at Guillemard Crescent.



On his arrival there, Prince Harry received a traditional welcome from ten hand drummers, a customary way to mark a celebratory occasion in Malay culture.



He was also given a silat demonstration, led by former world champion Sheik Alauddin Yacoob Marican.



Prince Harry with former world silat champion Sheik Alauddin Yacoob Marican.

As the sun started to set, he joined around 80 young Muslims for iftar.

After breaking fast, the prince sat at a number of tables so that he could chat with guests about the celebration.







Dr Mohd Hasbi Abu Bakar, president of Jamiyah Singapore said: "Ramadan is a time of reflection, for spending time with family and friends while giving support to those who are less fortunate. We are honoured that Prince Harry was able to join us for this iftar and to meet with the young people that are part of the Jamiyah Singapore community."

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry visited an Action for AIDS event, where he learnt more about HIV and AIDS issues in Singapore.

During the event at Eden Hall in Nassim Road, Prince Harry saw a rapid HIV test and met with Action for AIDS’ staff, volunteers and service users to understand more about the challenges facing the HIV-positive community in Singapore.

He was accompanied by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Health and chair of the National HIV/Aids Policy Committee; British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman; and Professor Roy Chan, president of Action For Aids.

HIV and AIDS are issues that are particularly close to the prince’s heart, according to the British High Commission. He will be taking part in the Royal Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup, an annual fundraising event that will take place on Monday.



Sentebale is a charity that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho established in 2006 to support children living with HIV in Southern Africa.



The prince will head to Sydney on Wednesday (Jun 7), where he will launch the fourth Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games, founded by the prince, is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

