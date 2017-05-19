Prince Harry to take part in iftar as part of Singapore visit

SINGAPORE: Britain's Prince Harry will take part in an iftar - the breaking of fast during the Muslim month of Ramadan - when he visits Singapore in June, Kensington Palace said on Thursday (May 18).

Releasing more details of the prince's Singapore visit on its Twitter account, the palace added that the prince would also attend an Action for AIDS reception on Jun 4.

He will take part in the Royal Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup, an annual fundraising event that will take place in Singapore this year, on Jun 5.

Sentebale is a charity that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho established in 2006 to support children living with HIV in Southern Africa.

He will then head to Sydney, where he will launch the fourth Invictus Games on Jun 7. The Invictus Games, founded by the prince, is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

