Prince Harry to visit Singapore in June

SINGAPORE: Britain's Prince Harry will visit Singapore and Sydney in June this year, announced Kensington Palace in a statement on Tuesday (May 2).

It said the prince is travelling to play in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup, an annual fundraising event that will take place in Singapore this year, on Jun 5.

Sentable is a charity that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho established in 2006. It is "working to become the leading organisation in the provision of psychosocial support for children living with HIV in Southern Africa," the statement said.

According to Sentable, this would be the first time that the charity polo event will be held in Southeast Asia, and will take place at the Singapore Polo Club.

In Sydney, the prince will attend events to celebrate the city's hosting of the 2018 Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women founded by Prince Harry in 2014.