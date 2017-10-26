Prison may have corrupting influence on young offenders: Chief Justice

SINGAPORE: Rehabilitative sentences could be more effective in reforming young offenders than placing them in prison, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said at a conference on sentencing on Thursday (Oct 26).

“The Court of Appeal has ... observed that the prison environment may have a corrupting influence on young offenders who are more impressionable and susceptible to bad influence than older offenders,” said Chief Justice Menon.

He cited a study by British scholar Professor Lucia Zedner, which noted that “custodial institutions can prove to be fertile sources of contamination” because such places expose young offenders to the adverse moral influence of older offenders.



Reforming young offenders through rehabilitation is seen as effective as they are still in their formative years, and there are better chances of them turning into law-abiding citizens, he said.

But though rehabilitative justice is an essential aspect of Singapore’s criminal justice system, Chief Justice Menon said it is only one of several sentencing considerations. It also does not mean it is a lighter sentence for young offenders.



“The ultimate goal of all these sentencing objectives is the protection of the public through the prevention of crime. Deterrence achieves this by disincentivising criminal behaviour; rehabilitation by treating criminal tendencies through medicine and education; and incapacitation by separating dangerous and persistent offenders from the community,” he said.



He cited an appeal heard in 2008, which concerned an offender who was convicted of attempting to commit culpable homicide by pushing his ex-girlfriend into the path of an oncoming train.



The man was suffering from depression at that time, but the Court of Appeal increased his jail term from one to three years, maintaining that while rehabilitation was a relevant consideration, there was no suggestion that this could not be accomplished in prison.



The two-day sentencing conference comes three years after the inaugural conference in 2014.



This year’s theme is “Review, Rehabilitation and Reintegration” and it will see more than 300 judges, prosecutors, lawyers, academics, enforcement officers and other stakeholders gather at the Supreme Court to discuss matters from probation and community-based sentencing to consistency in sentencing.