Prison officer charged with soliciting bribes from inmate

SINGAPORE: A prison officer was charged on Thursday (Jul 6) with attempting to obtain bribes to the tune of S$81,000 in cash and loans from an inmate.

Kobi Krishna Ayavoo, 50, a senior chief warder at Changi Prison, allegedly solicited the bribes in exchange for "facilitating" inmate Chong Keng Chye's transfer out of Changi Prison Cluster A1, court documents stated.

Kobi, who faces eight counts of corruption, allegedly tried to obtain loans of up to S$70,000 and cash amounting to S$11,000 between September 2015 and March 2016, the court heard.

He will next appear in court on Aug 3.

If convicted, Kobi faces up to five years' jail and/or a fine of up to S$100,000, per charge.



Kobi was interdicted from service the same day, the prison service said.



"The Singapore Prison Service takes a serious view of any misconduct by our officers," it said in a statement. "All prison officers are expected to uphold exemplary standards of integrity, discipline and personal conduct."