Prison warden accused of accessing inmate’s data without authorisation

SINGAPORE: A senior prison warden previously accused of soliciting bribes from an inmate was slapped with two more charges on Thursday (Nov 23).



Kobi Krishna Ayavoo, 50, was charged under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act for allegedly instigating two colleagues with access to the Singapore Prison Service’s Prisons Operations and Rehabilitation System (PORTS) to access the portal to view the personal information of an inmate.



One colleague, 41-year-old Staff Sergeant Firoz Khan Shaik Fazaluddin accessed the system unauthorised on Jul 24 this year, an offence under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act. He was charged alongside Kobi on Thursday.



The other colleague, a chief warder, did not commit the offence, and was not charged.



Kobi was first charged in July with eight counts of corruption for allegedly soliciting bribes from inmate Chong Keng Chye to the tune of S$81,000 in cash and loans, in exchange for “facilitating” Chong’s transfer out of Changi Prison Cluster A1.



Firoz and Kobi will next appear in court on Dec 7 and 21, respectively.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted of corruption, Kobi faces up to five years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$100,000 per charge.



For accessing information without authorisation, the men face up to two years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.