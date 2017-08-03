Private hire car group urges authorities to allow delivery runs by its drivers

SINGAPORE: The National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) on Thursday (Aug 3) called on the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to review its position of not allowing private hire drivers to be couriers for goods if there is no passenger on board.

This comes after LTA said taxis and private-hire cars cannot be used solely for the conveyance of goods under current regulations, NPHVA said.

"However, many private hire drivers are hoping that flexibility be provided for them to take on alternate job opportunities," executive adviser of NPHVA S Thiagarajan said. "The transport industry is going through rapid transformations and disruptions, and it is getting extremely competitive as private hire drivers strive to make a decent living."

Allowing private hire drivers to deliver goods will give them the opportunity to maximise the use of their vehicles and supplement their income, Mr Thiagarajan added.

According to a TODAY report, e-commerce giant Amazon Prime Now had turned to such drivers, some reportedly from ride-hailing networks Uber and Grab, to fulfil their two-hour delivery promise in Singapore. Due to high demand, delivery was not available for two days after the service's launch. Amazon reportedly booked taxis to make deliveries as well.