Private-hire drivers can apply for vocational licence from next Monday

SINGAPORE: The new licensing framework for private-hire car drivers is set to begin, with the opening of applications for the Private Hire Car Drivers' Vocational Licence (PDVL) - a requirement for these drivers - on Mar 13.

This comes about a year after the framework was first announced by the Transport Ministry, following the disruption by on-demand service providers like Grab and Uber. Since the operators first emerged in 2013, almost one in two point-to-point trips are private-hire rides, and this has led to calls from the taxi industry for a more level playing field.

In a news release on Thursday (Mar 9), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that drivers whose applications are received by Jun 30 will have up to a year to attend and pass the PDVL course - a two-hour self study and eight-hour classroom program on private-hire car rules and regulations, safety and service quality.



The course will be conducted by the Singapore Taxi Academy, and during this one-year "transitional period" drivers can continue to provide private-hire car services, LTA added.



But for drivers whose applications reach LTA after Jun 30, they must obtain a PDVL before they can provide such services, the agency said.



According to LTA, applicants must hold a Class 3/3A driving licence, valid for a continuous period of at least two years. All applicants will be required to undergo a medical examination, and be subject to background checks. There will be a non-refundable S$40 application fee.



Singapore citizens can apply for the PDVL as a self-employed driver, which is a break from the norm. Currently, Singaporeans are required to either own or be employed by a chauffeured services business, it said.



However, non-Singapore citizen applicants, for example Singapore permanent residents or foreign Work Pass holders, must be employees of a chauffeured services company to be eligible for the PDVL, LTA said.



"Drivers employed by traditional chauffeured services companies may be exempted from the PDVL course if their companies’ in-house training programmes meet LTA’s requirements," it added.



From Jul 1, private-hire car drivers will also be required to display a tamper-evident decal on the front and back windscreens of their cars, LTA said.



"This will facilitate enforcement against unregistered cars providing private-hire car services, and private-hire cars that commit offences such as picking up passengers via street hail," LTA said.



Taxi drivers or Taxi Driver's Vocational Licence (TDVL) holders need not apply for a PDVL as the existing TDVL will allow holders to drive both taxis and private-hire cars. The TDVL refresher course conducted by the Singapore Taxi Academy for existing TDVL holders will be expanded to cover private-hire car rules and regulations, the agency said.

GRAB TO INVEST S$10M FOR DRIVERS TO OBTAIN PDVL



Responding to the announcement, Grab said it will invest S$10 million to help existing drivers obtain PDVLs.



Speaking at an event on Thursday, head of Grab Singapore Lim Kell Jay said the company will defray all PDVL charges, including the S$40 application fee, medical checkups and training and test fees.



Its online PDVL application portal will help drivers with their applications and automated reminders will be sent to drivers to renew their PDVL or commercial insurance policies when they are about to expire, Grab said.



To ensure only licensed Grab drivers can accept passenger bookings, drivers will be required to verify their profiles through in-app biometric or facial recognition features from mid-2016.



Out of the S$10 million Grab will be investing, S$2 million will be used to build a driver support network of old and new drivers, with cash prizes for those who achieve certain objectives.



Grab also said it will match a percentage of a driver's earned incentives from Apr 1, subject to drivers contributing to their own MediSave accounts. This will be open only to full-time drivers who drive exclusively on the Grab platform, or drivers who clock at least 80 hours a week.

The MediSave contributions will also be capped at S$200 monthly for "top tier" drivers who clock at least 80 hours a week and have good driver ratings, while other drivers will have a cap of S$100 for their monthly MediSave contributions.



Channel NewsAsia understands that Grab rival Uber will be responding to the announcement later on Thursday.