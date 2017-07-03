Private home prices in Singapore dip 0.3% in Q2

SINGAPORE: Private home prices in Singapore fell 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the previous three months, according to flash estimates issued by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jul 3).

This figure represents an easing from the 0.4 per cent decline in private home prices in the first quarter.

Prices of non-landed private residential properties fell by 0.9 per cent in the Core Central Region (CCR), compared to the 0.4 per cent fall in the previous quarter. Prices in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) increased by 0.5 per cent, after registering an increase of 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Prices in Outside Central Region (OCR) decreased by 0.4 per cent, after registering a 0.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, prices of landed residential properties fell by 0.4 per cent compared to the 1.8 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-June.

The statistics will be updated on Jul 28 when URA releases the full real estate statistics for the second quarter of 2017.

