Private home prices up 0.7% in Q3, first rise in nearly 4 years: URA

SINGAPORE: Signalling the upturn of the property market, private home prices in Singapore went up 0.7 per cent in the third quarter, rising for the first time in nearly four years, according to latest figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Oct 27).

The rebound compares with a 0.1 per cent decline between April and June, and is also better than the 0.5 per cent estimate flashed by URA earlier this month.

Prices of private property in Singapore have declined for 15 straight quarters since 2013, when new major property cooling measures were announced. Those measures saw the introduction of rules to restrict home buyers’ monthly debt payments, and came after a series of property curbs imposed since 2009 to rein in the market.

Prices of landed properties rose by 1.2 per cent, compared with the 0.3 per cent decrease in the previous quarter, the URA data showed.

Prices of non-landed properties rose by 0.6 per cent, compared with a decline of 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Rentals of private residential properties remained unchanged, compared with the 0.2 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

The data also showed that developers sold 2,663 private homes, excluding executive condominiums (ECs), in the third quarter, compared with the 3,077 units sold in the April to June period.

This came as they launched 1,183 uncompleted private residential units, excluding ECs, compared with 2,011 units in the previous quarter.