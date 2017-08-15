Private home sales continue upward climb in July

SINGAPORE: A total of 1,108 private home units - excluding executive condominiums (ECs) - were sold last month on the back of more project launches, according to the latest figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Aug 15).

The figure is a 35.1 per cent increase from the 820 units sold in June, which saw stronger-than-expected sales despite it being the school holiday period.

Including ECs, property developers sold 2,086 units in July, almost double of June's 1,064 units.

Of the sites launched, Hundred Palms Residences - an EC in Yio Chu Kang - showed the strongest sales by selling all 531 units it launched in the same month. This was followed by Martin Modern in Martin Place, which sold 109 units, and The Santorini in Tampines, which sold 82 units.

Including ECs, developers launched 1,223 units in the last month, compared with just 159 units in June.