Private home sales down 12.6% in April

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes slowed in April, with the number of units sold falling 12.6 per cent from the previous month, figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (May 15) showed.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), 1,555 private homes were sold last month as property developers launched 1,616 units. This compares to March, when 1,780 units were sold and 1,527 units launched.

Including ECs, 1,926 homes were sold in April, down from March’s 2,358 units. No new EC units were launched in April, but 924 EC units were launched in March with the iNz Residence and Sol Acres projects in Choa Chu Kang.

The bulk of the private homes launched in April were from the Seaside Residences development in Siglap, which launched 560 units and sold 419, and the Kingsford Waterbay project in Upper Serangoon, which launched 500 units and sold 50.