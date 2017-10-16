Private home sales see 29% year-on-year increase in September

SINGAPORE: A total of 657 private home units - excluding executive condominiums (ECs) - were sold last month, according to the latest figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Oct 16).

The figure is a 29 per cent year-on-year increase, up from the 509 units sold in the same month last year.

However September saw a 47 per cent decrease from the 1,246 units sold in August.

Developers launched just 73 units in September, compared with 794 units in August and 479 in September last year, excluding ECs.

Including ECs, 906 units were sold in September, a drop from the 1,587 sold the previous month.