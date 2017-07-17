Private home sales slump in June with fewer property launches

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes slumped last month as fewer projects were launched during the June school holiday period, according to figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jul 17).

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), property developers sold 820 units in June. While this is a 21 per cent fall from May's 1,039 units, it is a 52.9 per cent rise from a year ago, when developers sold 536 units.



Developers launched just 159 units in June this year.



A total of 370 units were launched in May, while April saw a launch of 1,616 units.

Including ECs, 1,064 homes were sold in June, down from May's 1,416 units. No new EC units were launched in June.