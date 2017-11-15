Private room at Changi prison for family members of prisoners awaiting capital punishment

SINGAPORE: A private room will be made available from Wednesday (Nov 15) for family members of prisoners awaiting capital punishment.



The room at the Prison Link Centre (Changi) can be used by family members from "the eve of the judicial execution," a statement from the Singapore Prison Service said.

Trained counsellors will be available to provide the family members with emotional support and assistance, the statement added.



The private room complements existing measures that the Singapore Prison Service has put in place to support family members of prisoners awaiting capital punishment, it said.