Process of sacking workers could have been 'better managed': Surbana

SINGAPORE: More than a week after sacking 54 Surbana Jurong employees, the Temasek Holdings-owned infrastructure consultancy company acknowledged on Tuesday (Jan 24) that the process could have been "better managed".

In a joint statement with union bodies Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (SISEU) and Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees' Union (BATU), Surbana said they are working closely to provide an "equitable and mutually agreeable arrangement" for the affected workers and to help them find new employment.



It was earlier reported that Surbana Jurong group chief executive Wong Heang Fine told employees in an email that the 54 affected workers were poor performers who could not be allowed to affect the rest of the organisation negatively.

However, BATU president Nasordin Mohd Hashim said in a Facebook post on last Friday that the way the 54 workers were "managed out" did not follow due process.



"Usually, before a union member is terminated, the details of the case would be officially given to the union to ensure our members will be given fair treatment and that due process is followed. This was not observed," he wrote.



Mr Nasordin added in the post that eight of the 14 BATU members were staff members who were offered re-employment or had their contract renewed.



In Tuesday's statement, Surbana Jurong and the unions said they have made a commitment to work on "strengthening labour management relations" but did not elaborate on specifics.