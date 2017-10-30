Professional engineer fined S$7,500 for failing to supervise water service works

SINGAPORE: A professional engineer (PE) has been fined S$7,500 for failing to supervise water service installation works at two residential developments in Geylang and Changi, as well as a commercial building in Changi, the PUB said in a press release on Monday (Oct 30).

Ying Kee Yeow was fined on Sep 26 after facing five charges, Singapore's national water agency added.

Ying contravened Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Public Utilities (Water Supply) Regulations for failing to supervise water service work which were undertaken on his behalf by licensed water service plumbers (LWSPs).

"Three charges were proceeded against him and the remaining charges were taken into consideration during sentencing. The offence carries a maximum fine of S$10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to both," said PUB.

RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AT LORONG 24 GEYLANG

Following feedback from the building management at a new residential development at Lorong 24 Geylang, PUB said it conducted an inspection in May 2016 and found that the high level water tanks were "not properly secured".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sampling taps were also not installed at the water tank body and washout pipes, it added.

Ying was prosecuted in court and fined S$2,500 for the offence. The LWSPs who carried out the installation, were issued warning letters and demerit points, PUB said.

RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AT CHANGI ROAD

In another routine site inspection at a new residential development in Changi Road in April 2016, PUB found several issues with the water service work.

These included a lack of drainage under water meters serving each residential unit and inadequate security for the water tank on the ground floor to guard against unauthorised access, PUB said.

"PE Ying Kee Yeow was prosecuted in court and fined S$2,500 for the offence. The LWSP who carried out the installation works was suspended from practice for six months and issued with demerit points," PUB added.

COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT AT CHANGI ROAD

Citing a third case at a commercial development at Changi Road, PUB said it was Ying's 10th offence of failing to supervise water service work undertaken on his behalf by a LWSP. This was following feedback on water supply disruption by a building tenant in October 2016.

"While attending to feedback on water supply disruption by a building tenant in October 2016, PUB found that the service stopcocks, which is the main valve located outside every unit to turn on or stop water flow into the unit, were installed in the wrong direction for the units in the building. This resulted in poor pressure to all units. Further investigations found that the stopcocks were installed in the reverse direction, reducing water flow, during the replacement process of faulty stopcocks," PUB said.

PUB said it will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against parties who do not comply with PUB’s requirements and regulations. The public can report such incidents to the building management or PUB’s 24-hour Call Centre at 1800-CALL-PUB (1800-2255-782).