Professor Huang Jing's appeal rejected, must leave Singapore: MHA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MFA) has rejected Professor Huang Jing's appeal to stay in Singapore, after his permanent residence status was revoked earlier this month. The Government had identified him as being an agent of foreign influence.



Dr Huang, a former professor from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and his wife will have to leave Singapore "within a stipulated grace period", said MHA on Wednesday (Aug 23) in response to media queries.

"They will be permanently banned from re-entering Singapore," said the ministry, adding that the decision is final.



Dr Huang and his wife Shirley Yang Xiuping, both US citizens, were informed of the rejection of the appeal on Wednesday, said MHA.

