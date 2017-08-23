Professor Huang Jing's appeal rejected, must leave Singapore: MHA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MFA) has rejected Professor Huang Jing's appeal to stay in Singapore, after his permanent residence status was revoked earlier this month. The Government had identified him as being an agent of foreign influence.



Dr Huang, who was with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and his wife will have to leave Singapore "within a stipulated grace period", said MHA on Wednesday (Aug 23) in response to media queries.

"They will be permanently banned from re-entering Singapore," said the ministry, adding that the decision is final.



Dr Huang and his wife Yang Xiuping, both US citizens, had submitted an appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs on Aug 7, three days after it was announced that their permanent residency status have been cancelled.



The couple was informed of the outcome of their appeal on Wednesday, said MHA.



Singapore authorities announced on Aug 3 that Dr Huang was found to have interacted with a foreign country with the aim of bringing about a change in the direction of Singapore's foreign policy. MHA did not name the foreign country with which he was said to be interacting, but said his wife was aware of his activities.



Dr Huang has denied the accusations against him.