Programme launched to help injured workers return to work

SINGAPORE: A programme to help injured workers recover and get back to work was launched by Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan on Wednesday (Nov 1).



The programme, called Return To Work (RTW), was first announced during a 2017 Committee of Supply debate.

Under the programme, a RTW coordinator will be appointed to help an injured worker resume working. The coordinator will communicate with the patient's doctor to understand the injured worker’s medical condition and determine what specialist medical support he or she needs.



The coordinator will also talk to the worker's employer to understand their employee's job duties, identify barriers and opportunities for recovery and getting back to work. The worker’s capacity and work options will be reviewed.



Ms Catelyn Ngeh used to stack heavy goods in Ferrero Asia but the work took a toll on her elbows and she underwent two surgeries.

A RTW coordinator consulted with her employers and doctors to find her a more suitable role. She was eventually upskilled to be an auditor.

"She liaised with my HR, and helped me move to another department ... Now my salary is higher," Ms Ngeh said.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will be partnering seven public hospitals to roll out RTW programmes progressively over the next 12 months.



Tan Tock Seng Hospital has already rolled out the programme from Sep 25, while the rest of the public hospitals will begin the programme in 2018.

A Tan Tock Seng Hospital study showed that having a RTW case manager assigned to the injured worker to help in his rehabilitation is effective, said Mr Tan.



According to the study, injured employees with access to a RTW case manager returned to work on average 10 days earlier than those without one, Mr Tan added.

"It demonstrated that providing the right services and support to the worker and employer as early as possible following a workplace injury is critical to improving recovery and return to work outcomes," he said.



MOM and the Workplace Safety and Health Council will also provide funding to hospitals to train allied healthcare professionals to become RTW coordinators. About 40 coordinators will be trained in the next two years.

A new RTW grant of S$500,000 will be established to support companies who participate in the programme.



There are two components to the grant.



Firstly, employers can claim up to an additional S$7,000 per worker for RTW services, if total medical expenses exceed the current limit of S$36,000.



Secondly, expenses related to workplace adjustments not claimable under the current Workplace Injury Compensation Act can be supported through the grant, and employers can claim up to 90 per cent of total costs subject to a cap of S$1,000 per worker.



In a Facebook post Mr Melvin Yong, Secretary of the NTUC Workplace Safety and Health Council Committee, said: "I am heartened that we now have a RTW programme in place with RTW coordinators to better assist and support our workers should the unfortunate happen."