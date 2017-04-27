Programmes launched to help PMETs find jobs in manufacturing

SINGAPORE: Two programmes were introduced on Thursday (Apr 27) to help professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) as well as those switching jobs mid-career to enter the manufacturing sector.

The programmes – one providing advice to those looking to join the manufacturing sector and the other to build necessary skills for those entering the industry – were launched by Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say at an event organised by Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Jobseekers can tap on the SkillsFuture Advisor Programme for Manufacturing, under which a pool of industry professionals will act as career advisors to help them map out their career path. To date, 75 manufacturing industry veterans and leaders have volunteered their time as career advisers.

The career advisers will share insights into the manufacturing sector to help jobseekers make better career choices and progress in their careers, said e2i CEO Gilbert Tan.

For those looking to build skills, eight new Professional Conversion Programmes covering areas such as precision engineering and technical roles were also launched. These programmes target those seeking entry-level or mid-level positions in the manufacturing industry.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Mr Lim said he is positive the manufacturing sector will continue to have good prospects.

"Looking ahead, as we transform more factories into smart factories, we will see more old jobs being destroyed and more new jobs being created. In the process, the quality of jobs will keep getting better," he said.

The Government has estimated that another 6,000 jobs will be created in the manufacturing sector over the next five years.