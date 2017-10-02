Promising early childhood professionals to be recognised in annual awards

SINGAPORE: Promising early childhood professionals will be recognised for the first time at the annual Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) Awards.



The new 'Promising' awards aim to recognise and motivate early childhood professionals "who show strong potential for professional experience in the early stages of their careers", said ECDA on Monday (Oct 2).



Early childhood leaders, teachers and educarers with at least three years of relevant trained experience can apply for this category. The new awards will complement the existing awards categories, which recognise individuals with at least five years of experience, the agency said.

This year, three individuals will receive awards under the new category. Ms Dawn Chua from My First Skool at Blk 55, Toa Payoh will receive the Promising Early Childhood Leader award; Ms Jazlyn Choo from My First Skool at Blk 209, Ang Mo Kio will be awarded the Promising Early Childhood Teacher award; and Ms Gerene Lee from Learning Vision @ Work is receiving the Promising Early Childhood Educarer award.



Ms Choo, who has four years of experience, spearheaded an innovation guidance project to develop her students' curiosity and creativity.

In a move to promote and sustain an innovation culture in the industry, ECDA has also introduced a new honour roll for innovation mentor centres which have clinched at least two distinction and/or merit ECDA innovation awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The four centres appointed to the honour roll include Odyssey, The Global Preschool (Fourth Avenue); Ramakrishna Mission Sarada Kindergarten; St James' Church Kindergarten (Harding); and The Ascension Kindergarten.



ECDA said these centres have been exemplary in fostering an innovation culture and the agency will work closely with them to mentor other pre-schools.

The ECDA awards, first launched in 2013, are given out yearly to early childhood professionals and centres that have stood out.

A total of 24 early childhood professionals and centres will receive the ECDA Awards on Oct 6 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.