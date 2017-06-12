PropNex merges with Dennis Wee Group to become Singapore's largest property agency

SINGAPORE: Property agency PropNex Realty on Monday (Jun 12) announced its merger with Dennis Wee Group (DWG), making it the largest property agency in Singapore.

Following the merger, DWG's 1,071 agents will be transferred to PropNex, which currently has 5,855 agents - giving the entity a combined 6,926 agents. The transition is expected to be completed by end-July.

According to PropNex, DWG's chairman Dennis Wee will become a senior strategic partner at PropNex to support the merger process.

Last year, PropNex closed around 40 per cent of all private, resale and public housing deals in Singapore, and almost half of all luxury homes transactions.

The second-largest real estate agency is ERA Realty with 6,243 agents, followed by Huttons Asia with 3,107 agents.

According to the Council for Estate Agencies, the number of licensed property agencies stood at 1,286 as at Jan 1, with the number of registered agents at 28,397 after the latest licence renewal exercise.

