Proposed strata rule changes to improve governance and transparency

SINGAPORE: Amendments to Singapore's laws that govern the management and maintenance of strata properties were tabled in Parliament on Tuesday (Aug 1), in a move to improve the governance and transparency in the running of strata-titled developments, and provide greater clarity to existing provisions.

A total of 33 amendments to the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act were proposed and if passed, it will mark the first revision to the Act since it came into force in April 2005.

One of the key amendments involves setting a cap on the number of proxies one can hold in any strata-titled development.



Currently, there is no restriction on the number of proxies one can hold. Under the proposed amendment, a person may only be appointed either 2 per cent of total lots in a development or two owners, whichever is higher, to prevent a single owner from collecting proxy votes to influence decision-making.

Other changes include the need to obtain consent from nominees before they can be nominated and elected into the council, as well as expanding the monitoring powers of the Commissioner of Buildings to allow the appointment of an official manager to head the management corporations (MCSTs) during an emergency or critical situation.



Other proposed amendments will allow the installation of safety equipment such as safety grilles, to prevent harm to children when there are no design guidelines for the development, as well as prohibit an individual from holding more than one office bearer post. For example, the treasurer cannot concurrently hold the office of chairperson or secretary. However, strata-titled developments with 10 or fewer lots will be exempted from this rule.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said the proposed amendments in the final Bill are the result of several rounds of consultation with stakeholders, which include subsidiary proprietors, occupiers, council members of MCSTs and managing agents. Three rounds of public consultations, including a town hall dialogue and focus group panel discussion, were conducted, with the latest being held in February.



Proposed changes to the laws were supported by the majority of respondents involved in the final public consultation round, BCA said.