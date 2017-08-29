Prospective candidates looking to contest PE2017 can campaign before Nomination Day: ELD

SINGAPORE: The Election Department (ELD) has clarified that there is no offence if prospective candidates campaign before Nomination Day.



Questions had been posed online over whether Madam Halimah Yacob and Mr Farid Khan may have contravened campaigning rules before Nomination Day, which was set on Sep 13. Mdm Halimah had set up a website on Aug 25, which included an invitation for people to "join me in my journey", while Mr Khan had posted a Facebook video on Monday "in a bid to shed more light into my road to Presidency".







To this, an ELD spokesperson clarified on Monday (Aug 28): "It is not an offence for a prospective candidate, who has declared himself as seeking nomination as a candidate at an election, to campaign before Nomination Day."

On campaigning rules, the ELD had stated on its website that "candidates can only start their election campaigns from the close of nomination, and up to before the eve of Polling Day".

The spokesperson said these rules apply after the close of Nomination Day and ends on the eve of Polling Day, and applies to candidates who have been successfully nominated. Campaign activities refer to "those that can be reasonably regarded as intending to promote or procure the electoral success of a candidate at an election or to otherwise enhance the candidate’s standing with the electorate for the election", ELD said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday issued the writ of election, stating that Nomination Day will be on Sep 13 and, if there are more than one candidate standing for election, Polling Day will be on Sep 23.