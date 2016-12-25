PSA Marine engineering officer found dead in Riau Islands waters

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man whose body was discovered in the Karimun Anak waters near the Riau Islands on Friday (Dec 23) was an engineering officer who fell into the sea while working, his employer PSA Marine confirmed on Sunday.

A PSA Marine spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that Mr Ilzam Odit was reported missing after he fell during his work hours at Banyan Basin, off Jurong Island.

Search and rescue efforts by PSA Marine and the relevant Government agencies were conducted immediately, but he was not found until a body matching Mr Ilzam's description was discovered in Karimun on Friday and subsequently identified as Mr Ilzam, PSA Marine said.

"PSA Marine’s management extends its deepest condolences to Mr Ilzam Odit’s family and will continue to work with the relevant Government agencies to provide assistance and support to his family," the spokesperson said.

"PSA Marine would like to thank the Indonesian and Singaporean agencies for their assistance in the recovery and return of the body to Mr Ilzam Odit’s family."

The marine services provider added that the incident was under investigation.

On Saturday, a Jakarta Post report had said that Indonesian police were investigating the death of a Singaporean man whose body was discovered by local fishermen in the Karimun Anak waters near the Riau Islands.

Karimun Police water police unit head First Inspector Sahata Sitorus was quoted by the Post as saying that the body had been transferred to the Muhammad Sani General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. He also estimated that the body had floated in the sea for around two days.

“We have yet to identify the cause of the death and why the body was floating in the Karimun Anak water,” Sahata reportedly told the Post on Saturday.

According to the Post, Mr Ilzam's body was found in black trousers, a white shirt with “PSA Marine” written on it and boots. His identification card was also recovered.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's email query, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said: "Our Consulate in Batam is in touch with the Indonesian authorities over this incident and is providing the necessary consular assistance to the family.”