PSC chairman Eddie Teo to lead Presidential Council for Religious Harmony

SINGAPORE: Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Public Service Commission, has been appointed chairman of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony, the President's Office announced in a news release on Friday (Aug 18).

He will replace the existing chairman, Mr Goh Joon Seng, a retired Supreme Court judge and member of the Council of Presidential Advisers.

The President's Office also listed the other members of the council, including four new faces, which starts a new three-year term from Sep 15 this year.

The council gives advice to the Minister for Home Affairs on matters affecting the maintenance of religious harmony in Singapore which are referred to it by the minister or by Parliament.

The newly appointed members include Mr M Rajaram, a previous president of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Bishop Emeritus Wee Boon Hup, past president of the National Council of Churches of Singapore.

Ms Juthika Ramanathan, chief executive, office of the chief justice in the Supreme Court and Professor Lily Kong, the provost and Lee Kong Chian chair professor of social sciences at Singapore Management University are the other new appointees.

Re-appointed members include Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation, Archbishop William Goh, archbishop of the Catholic church in Singapore, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, Mufti of Singapore, Mr Surjit Singh, former chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board and Associate Professor Lee Cheuk Yin, academic adviser to the Taoist Federation and Taoist Mission.