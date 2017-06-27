PSD polling public service officers on 38 Oxley Road dispute

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) on Tuesday (Jun 27) confirmed that it is polling public officers on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's dispute with his siblings over the late Lee Kuan Yew's house at 38 Oxley Road, saying that the allegations went "beyond private matters".

The PSD, which is part of the Prime Minister's Office, said it was doing so to "understand their sentiments".

"On the issue of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s dispute with his siblings, the allegations made go beyond private matters and extend to the conduct and integrity of the Government and our public institutions," the PSD said in a response to Channel NewsAsia.

"As part of our stakeholder engagement, the Public Service Division periodically seeks public officers’ sentiments on issues that matter to them," it added.

"We are polling public officers to understand their sentiments on this issue as it involves the integrity of our public institutions, of which they are an important part.”

Photos circulating on social media appeared to show e-mails to public service officers asking them to answer a poll on the Oxley Road dispute. The email, signed PSD Engage, states: "Please be assured that your participation will be kept strictly confidential and individual responses will not be identifiable."

Alleged screengrabs of the poll show participants are asked: "As a public officer, to what extent has this matter affected your confidence in the integrity and impartiality of our public institutions and the public service?" They are also asked whether the issue should be addressed in Parliament.

PM Lee has announced that he will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament on Jul 3 regarding the dispute over 38 Oxley Road. He also invited Members of Parliament to question him vigorously on the matter.

There are about 145,000 public service officers in Singapore across 16 ministries and more than 50 statutory boards.