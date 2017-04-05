PTC starts review of public transport fare formula

SINGAPORE: The Public Transport Council (PTC) has started its review of the public transport fare adjustment formula and mechanism, it said on Wednesday (Apr 5).

The council targets to complete the review by the first quarter of next year, and apply it starting from the 2018 annual fare review exercise.

PTC said it will review the effectiveness of the current fare adjustment formula and mechanism, and propose improvements while keeping in mind the changes to the public transport industry.

“The review shall focus on maintaining a good balance in keeping public transport fares affordable while ensuring the financial viability of the public transport system,” it said.

The council also said it will “consult widely” on the review, and engage commuters, public transport operators and transport experts.

The current fare adjustment formula and mechanism will remain valid for the 2017 fare review exercise.