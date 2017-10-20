PTC to review fares incurred when switching between MRT stations, says Khaw

SINGAPORE: The Public Transport Council (PTC) will review rules for fares incurred by commuters when they exit train stations to transfer from one line to another.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) on Friday (Oct 20), Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said that commuters are charged a second time when they make such transfers. But as the MRT network becomes denser, it may inconvenience commuters to do so.

"In some instances, commuters may save time by exiting one station, walking over to another station, and transferring to another line," he said.

However, "our fare structure currently does not provide for such transfers" except at three stations at Bukit Panjang, Newton and Tampines, he added.

With the completion of the DTL, Mr Khaw said the PTC will review distance-based fare transfer rules to ensure fast and seamless public transport journeys.

