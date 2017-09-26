PUB attending to burst pipe at Bukit Batok West

SINGAPORE: A pipe has burst at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, shooting water several metres in the air.

In a Facebook post, PUB said it received reports of the "pipe leak" from 9.55pm on Tuesday (Sep 26). It also advised motorists to take alternate routes.

A spokesperson for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it is assisting PUB in responding to the leak.

Ms Eileen Tey posted a video of the incident on Facebook, likening the gushing water to a "fountain".

She told Channel NewsAsia she was on her way home when she saw the water, which was about knee level at first. Then it suddenly "shot up to three to four storeys high", she said.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived shortly after.

"Affected vehicles were told to reverse their car and use alternative routes by the SCDF officers on site," she said.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.