PUB attending to burst pipe at Bukit Batok West

SINGAPORE: A pipe burst at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Tuesday evening (Sep 26), shooting water several metres in the air.

In a Facebook post, PUB said it received reports of the "pipe leak" from 9.55pm. It also advised motorists to take alternate routes.

A spokesperson for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it is assisting PUB in responding to the leak.





When Channel NewsAsia visited the scene at about 11pm, water was seen spouting at a height of up to 8 metres.

An SCDF fire engine and two police cars were spotted at the scene. A PUB van arrived at about 11.05pm.

Water was seen flowing down Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 as a result of the pipe burst. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Ms Eileen Tey posted a video of the incident on Facebook, likening the gushing water to a "fountain".

She told Channel NewsAsia she was on her way home when she saw the water, which was about knee level at first. Then it suddenly "shot up to three to four storeys high", she said.

Officers from SCDF arrived shortly after. "Affected vehicles were told to reverse their car and use alternative routes by the SCDF officers on site," she said.





Dramatic video posted by Kelvin Tan on Facebook showed cars inching by the tower of water.



