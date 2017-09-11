PUB awards contracts for deep tunnel sewerage system

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB on Monday (Sep 11) announced the appointment of three contractors to design and build the second phase of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS).

The three contractors are the joint venture of Penta-Ocean Construction and Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractors, Ed Zublin AG and Leighton Contractors.

The DTSS uses deep tunnel sewers to convey used water to water reclamation plants, which is then treated and purified to become NEWater.

The contractors, who were awarded after a pre-qualification and tender exercise in mid-2016, will develop a detailed design and construct 30km of deep tunnels and link sewers as well as the associated ancillary structures.



The three contracts are valued at a total of S$1.51 billion, said PUB.

This will be the first batch of the second phase, which is expected to be completed by 2025. This phase will extend DTSS to cover the western part of Singapore, including the downtown area and major upcoming developments such as Tengah Town.



There are also plans for a NEWater factory to be integrated with the Tuas water reclamation plant to facilitate water recycling.

Once Phase 2 is completed, the existing conventional water recycling plants at Ulu Pandan and Jurong, as well as intermediate pumping stations, will be progressively phased out and the land freed up, PUB said.

"The DTSS ensures the sustainability and resilience of the used water network to facilitate large-scale water recycling in Singapore, and contributes to the goal of increasing the overall water recycling rate from 40 per cent to up to 55 per cent of total water demand in the long term," said Mr Yong Wei Hin, director of the project at PUB.