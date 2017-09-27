PUB investigating cause of burst pipe at Bukit Batok West

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB said it is investigating the cause of a burst pipe at Bukit Batok West that led to water spouting up to three storeys high on Tuesday night (Sep 26).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, PUB confirmed that the leak occurred on a 700mm-diameter water pipe located 4m underground, and was detected by its sensors.

The agency said it immediately deployed officers and repair contractors to the site.

"The leaking watermain was isolated at 1.50am," PUB said.

PUB added that it had to first carry out a series of valve operations to draw water from other unaffected watermains before shutting the valves to stop the leak, as this was one of the major pipes supplying water to the Bukit Batok estate.

LANE CLOSED FOR REPAIR WORKS

A lane along Bukit Batok West Ave 6 heading towards Bukit Batok Ave 1 has now been closed to facilitate the repair works for the pipe.



"As this watermain is located 4-metre underground and near to other services/cables, we have to take necessary precautions in carrying out the excavation and subsequent repair works," PUB said in its post.

This pipe that burst was laid in 1982 and had no prior leak, it added. Repair works are expected to be completed by Friday.