PUB to have new chairman from April

SINGAPORE: PUB, Singapore's national water agency, will have a new chairman come Apr 1, it announced on Thursday (Mar 30).

Mr Chiang Chie Foo, 61, will take over from incumbent Mr Tan Gee Paw, who will be stepping down since helming the agency since 2001, the press release said. Mr Chiang retired from the civil service in 2013 when he was Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence.

There will also be three new Board members: Mr Abu Bakar Mohd Nor, managing director of Keppel Singmarine, Mr S Thiagarajan, director (Strategy) of Freelancers and Self-Employed unit at NTUC, and Mr Tan Siong Leng, deputy chief executive at URA (retired).

Mr Tan, 73, oversaw the development of a "diversified and robust" water supply that comprises the four National Taps, PUB said. Besides the chairman stepping down, two other board members - Mr Lim How Teck and Mr Zainal Sapari - will also step down upon completion of their term on Mar 31 this year.

"PUB extends its appreciation to Mr Tan Gee Paw, Mr Lim How Teck and Mr Zainal bin Sapari for their years of invaluable contributions to the Board," the agency said.