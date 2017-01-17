PUB to take action against contractor over Upper Thomson floods

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB said on Tuesday (Jan 17) it will take action against a contractor over flash floods that hit Upper Thomson Road on Christmas Eve.

On Dec 24 last year, businesses in the area were flooded with knee-deep water after heavy rain. Reports said that some of the businesses suffered damage worth thousands of dollars.

An investigation by PUB at the nearby Upper Thomson MRT station construction site found that the contractor, Sato Kogyo, had carried out works that affected the public drainage system.

“A temporary diversion drain constructed by the contractor within the worksite was found to be undersized, and the contractor did not inform PUB prior to the commencement of these works,” PUB said.

A public drainage system across Upper Thomson Road, near Lorong Mega, was also found to have been altered by the contractor without approval, it said.

The agency said it will take action against the contractor under the Sewerage and Drainage Act. The contractor has also been instructed to carry out rectification work to improve the drainage in the area.

“Contractors must seek approval from PUB and notify PUB before carrying out any works affecting the stormwater drainage systems within and near their construction sites to ensure that these do not affect the functioning of the public drainage system,” PUB said.

Contractors may be fined up to S$50,000 for works affecting the public drainage system, and up to S$20,000 for unauthorised alteration of the public drainage system.