Public advised to refrain from bringing bags to nomination centre on Nomination Day: Police

SINGAPORE: Supporters and members of the public are advised to refrain from bringing bags into the nomination centre Nomination Day for the Presidential Election, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in an advisory released on Sunday (Sep 10).



"Bags and other belongings brought into the Nomination Centre will be subjected to security checks," SPF added.

Supporters and members of the public are advised on the following:



Arrive at the Nomination Centre after 10.00am, when the Nomination Centre is opened to the public.

Take public transport to the Nomination Centre. Only vehicles with approved decals will be allowed to enter and park within the Nomination Centre.

Assemble at and disperse from the Nomination Centre in an orderly manner.

Do not bring dangerous items such as sharp objects, flammable liquids or gas. The Police will be conducting security checks in and around the Nomination Centre.

Refrain from bringing bags. Bags and other belongings brought into the Nomination Centre will be subjected to security checks.

Do not display placards, flags, or banners in support of any candidate in the Nomination Centre before the close of nomination proceedings.

Do not fly Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), or drone, into and/or over the Nomination Centre.

Nomination Day for the Presidential Election is on Sep 13 and will be held at the People's Association Headquarters with nomination proceedings expected to start at 11am.



"The Police will monitor the law and order situation closely, and will not hesitate to take action against any person who is unruly or who commits any offence at the Nomination Centre," the advisory added.

