Public bus service to connect Sentosa to central Singapore

SINGAPORE: From Jul 30, visitors to Sentosa will have the option of taking a public bus to and from the island.

Currently, the island is only accessible by the Sentosa Express monorail, cable car, taxis, cars, coaches or by foot.

The extension of SBS Transit's bus service 123 to Sentosa's Beach Station bus terminal will provide a direct connection to the resort island from multiple points in the central region of mainland Singapore. These include major MRT stations such as Tiong Bahru, Orchard, the upcoming Fort Canning (DTL) and Havelock stations (TEL), Sentosa said in a press release on Monday (Jul 17).

The bus will be calling at three stops within Sentosa: Resorts World Sentosa, Merlion Plaza and opposite Merlion Plaza.

Sentosa said that passengers entering Sentosa via bus service 123 only have to pay the distance-based fare for their bus rides and there will be no additional island admission charges.

The bus will depart from Sentosa’s Beach Station Bus Terminal from 6am to 11.45pm from Mondays to Saturdays and from 6.15am to 11.45pm on Sundays and public holidays.

With the change, service 123 will no longer go to HarbourFront Bus Interchange and three other bus stops along Telok Blangah Road - Vivocity, opposite Vivocity and HarbourFront Station Exit A, SBS Transit and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a separate press release on Monday.

STANDARDISED CAR PARK CHARGES

Separately, charges at all car parks operated by Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) will be standardised to S$1.20 an hour from 7am to 5pm and S$2.40 per entry from 5.01pm to 6.59am.

SDC said the changes were made in response to feedback received.