Public feedback wanted on annual wage guidelines: NWC

SINGAPORE: The National Wages Council (NWC) will convene in April and May to develop wage and wage-related guidelines for 2017/2018, it announced on Friday (Mar 24).

The council wants to hear the public’s views about what could be included in the annual wage recommendations, as well as other wage-related issues. Feedback received will be considered as part of its deliberations, it said in a news release.

NWC, a tripartite body comprising employer, union and Government representatives, will also consider factors such as Singapore’s economic performance, as well as the domestic and global economic outlook, it said.



The council also takes into account Singapore’s economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation, and productivity growth.

Feedback may be sent via email to the Secretary of the NWC by Apr 14 at nwc_secretariat@mom.gov.sg.