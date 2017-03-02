Public officers work tirelessly to serve Singaporeans: DPM Teo

SINGAPORE: Singapore's public officers work tirelessly to serve the country and its citizens, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Thursday (Mar 2), even as he acknowledged that no system is perfect and the public service is constantly striving to do better.

Mr Teo was responding to a heartfelt speech made by Nominated MP Kuik Shiao-Yin in Parliament on Wednesday evening, asking what the public service could do for the working poor – especially those in single-parent or sandwiched class families – so that they felt included in Singapore's Budget 2017.

"Consider just one kind of life story – a composite based on real stories familiar to our local social workers," Ms Kuik said. "A woman gets divorced, she gains custody of her three kids, but no promise of maintenance. She applies for a rental flat; the frontline officer tells her that her S$1,600 monthly salary disqualifies her under the S$1,500 income cap. She's advised to beat the system by stopping work, apply(ing) for a rental flat, and start(ing) work again. But she doesn't quit her job, because she loves her work; she needs her work. Giving up (her) salary, even for a month is not an option.

"Her sympathetic MP advocates for her, but after 20 letters of back and forth, back and forth and hours of MPS (meet-the-people sessions), no one's any wiser, not even her own MP, about why an exception cannot be made for her case.

"She can't afford a downpayment for a flat; none of her relatives or friends has space to spare (for) her little family; she rents on the open market, but rents are high and leases are short. She moves four times in five years; her savings drain down. When her boss offers her a higher-paying job opportunity, she has to turn it down because she can't work far away from her child's preschool, she knows she can't pick up her child on time – not by bus, which is all she can afford – plus they need her to work nights, when she has zero childcare options.

"And then the health issues crop up – first her kids, then her parents, and the damn electrical fuse box has to blow up, forcing her to choose between paying for the lights to come back on and buying better food for her kids. And some nights, at the end of some very, very bad days, she considers just giving it up," Ms Kuik said.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Senior Minister of State Desmond Lee said he had reflected on Ms Kuik's speech through the night.

"Even as cases do fall through the cracks, it is important for us as a public service to make sure we pick up all these cases and assist them," said Mr Lee, who holds the Home Affairs and National Development portfolios.

"I DO NOT BELIEVE THE PUBLIC SERVICE HAS LOST HEART"

Mr Lee also sought a clarification on behalf of the public service. "Some people may take away from the speech the impression - perhaps wrongly – that the public service has lost heart. I am asking this clarification on behalf of the officers who work at the rental department, the social support officers, the family service centres and the many other social service agencies across the public service who are Singaporeans and who care."

Ms Kuik affirmed that this was not so. "I actually do not believe that the public service has lost heart, as some reports have said," she said.

"I personally know of many deeply compassionate civil servants, especially those who work for people in rental housing who actually go out on a limb to make things work out for the needy."

Mr Lee also asked to be put in touch with the people she mentioned, which Ms Kuik said she would be glad to do.

She added: "I am also aware that for some, they don't actually look for help because they believe mistakenly that nobody cares about them in the civil service and I think that's a mistake because that stops them from actually getting theirs needs met."

"A LITTLE ENCOURAGEMENT DOES HELP"

DPM Teo, who is the Minister-in-charge of civil service, said he took the points raised "in a positive spirit for improvement".

"I want to assure Members that our public officers do work tirelessly to serve Singapore and Singaporeans," Mr Teo told Parliament. "There are many examples of exemplary public officers who go the extra mile to help those with particular needs or are in distress – from HDB (Housing & Development Board), LTA (Land Transport Authority), WSG (Workforce Singapore), the SSOs (social service offices).

"Indeed, we recognise such officers each year to encourage everyone in the public service to follow their example. However, no system is perfect and we are constantly striving to do better."

He added: "While our public officers at all levels work quietly and tirelessly and do not seek praise, a little encouragement does help.

"I hope that members (like Ms Kuik) will rise, from time to time … to also offer encouragement for the good work of the many public officers who have worked hard and gone the extra mile to serve their constituents and Singaporeans."

CIVIL SERVICE WILL DO BETTER: CHAN CHUN SING

Separately, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing acknowledged that there would always be room for improvement in any large organisation, including Singapore's civil service.

Mr Chan, who is also labour chief, was speaking on the sidelines of a closed-door dialogue to seek feedback on Budget measures.

Responding to questions on MPs' calls for greater compassion from civil servants, Mr Chan said that he thinks Singapore has a good civil service, with public servants who go out of their way to do what is right and necessary for Singaporeans, while noting that there will always be room for improvement.

"I have always been very proud of our civil service, of what they have been able to do together," said Mr Chan. "In every large organisation, sometimes there will be disappointment with some people whom we think can do better, but that’s the nature of every organisation."

He added: "But of course, in every organisation, all of us will strive to do better, to serve our people better, to serve our country better."