Public prosecutor decides not to appeal Joshua Robinson sentence

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Public Prosecutor has decided not to appeal against the four-year sentence for the MMA instructor who had sex with two 15-year-old girls and filmed them, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in a statement on Wednesday (Mar 8).

Acknowledging public attention about the case against 39-year-old American Joshua Robinson and calls from some members of the public for a harsher sentence, AGC said that the sentences imposed were "broadly in line with relevant sentencing precedents".

In arriving at the sentence, the prosecution took into consideration the fact that securing a guilty plea from Robinson would spare three young victims the trauma of testifying and being cross-examined at trial, AGC said.

Aside from the two 15-year-old girls, Robinson also pleaded guilty to showing an obscene film to a six-year-old girl while he was out on bail.

The authority also noted that as both the girls Robinson had sex with were above 14 years of age, statutory rape was not committed.

"The AGC would like to assure the public that in discharging our duties, we do not differentiate between Singaporeans and non-Singaporeans," it said in the statement, adding that it would be discussing with the Ministry of Law whether the relevant legislation should be reviewed to enhance sentencing for some of the offences.