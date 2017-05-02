Public reminded not to release animals into the wild, checks to be conducted

SINGAPORE: The authorities will be patrolling 18 nature areas such as parks and reservoirs in May, to look out for anyone releasing animals into the wild.

Called Operation No Release, it will be carried out on May 6-7 and May 13-14, which are the weekends before and after Vesak Day, which falls on May 10 this year.

To mark Vesak Day, some Buddhist devotees set free turtles, fish and birds as a symbolic gesture of compassion.

However, releasing animals that have been bred and kept in captivity is harmful to them and the ecosystem, said the National Parks Board (NParks), in a joint news release with national water agency PUB and the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Tuesday (May 2).

"These animals will find it difficult to fend for themselves in the wild and are unlikely to survive," said NParks group director of conservation Wong Tuan Wah. "The few that are able to adapt to the new environment may disrupt the ecological balance of our natural habitats by competing with our native species for resources."

The list of 18 nature areas where the agencies will be conducting checks include Dairy Farm Nature Park, Bedok Reservoir, MacRitchie Reservoir Park and the new Windsor Nature Park.

Pet owners who are unable to look after their pets any longer are reminded that they should find a suitable home for the animals, or approach an animal welfare group for help.

Those caught releasing animals may be charged under the Parks and Trees Act and could be fined up to S$50,000.