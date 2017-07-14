Public servants barred from using unauthorised USB drives

SINGAPORE: Starting Jul 25, all public servants in Singapore can only use USB storage drives that have been authorised, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said.

Public agencies will tap on a bulk tender which has a list of portable storage devices that meet the Government’s security requirements, and will distribute them to its officers on a “working need basis”, said GovTech, the agency behind tech transformation in the public sector.

Several IT solutions such as file transfer tools have also been deployed to agencies, GovTech added.

The move comes after Internet access was cut from the work computers of all 143,000 public officers earlier this year, in a bid to prevent cyberattacks. Officers are still able to surf the Internet, but only on mobile devices or computers that are not connected to the office network.

In its statement on Friday, GovTech said IT security policies are reviewed in response to emerging cyber threats to ensure that the Government’s IT networks and data remain secure.

“USB storage devices continue to be a means to introduce malware and exfiltrate data, especially as they have the potential to be easily misplaced,” it said.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We will continue to educate all public officers on the evolving cyber-risks and stay responsive and alert to the cyber threat landscape.”