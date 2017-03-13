Public showcase to get views on Founders' Memorial to be held in March

SINGAPORE: A public showcase will opened from Tuesday (Mar 14) to solicit the public's views on the Founders' Memorial.

This was revealed on Monday by the committee tasked with conceptualising the memorial during the launch of the the third phase to engage Singaporeans. The public showcase is named "Remembering our Founders: The Making of a Memorial", and will be at Gardens by the Bay's Waterview Room until Mar 30.

It would illustrate the process of public engagements as well as document people's views through pictures, videos and interactive elements, and visitors can also provide input on what they would like to see and experience at the Memorial.

In April, the showcase will be brought to the heartlands so more Singaporeans can contribute their ideas, the committee said.



Since October 2015, the committee has engaged more than 2,700 Singaporeans during the two phases of public engagements.



The Gardens by the Bay's Bay East East Garden, which overlooks Singapore's iconic skyscrapers and its Civic District, emerged as the venue of choice among 72 per cent of the 772 Singaporeans who participated in the engagement exercises.. The other proposed location is Fort Canning Park.



The committee hopes to present its recommendations to the Government around June this year.