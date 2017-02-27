Pulau Tekong medics' timely intervention saves contractor's life

SINGAPORE: Mr Phua Yong Teck, 55, was working on Pulau Tekong when he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest on Jan 6 this year.



Fortunately, the contractor was brought to the Rocky Hill Medical Centre where emergency resuscitation on him while 1 Medical Squadron transported him to Singapore General Hospital.

Mr Phua survived, although his first week in the Intensive Care Unit was "touch and go", said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 27) highlighting the efforts of the medical team at Pulau Tekong.

Doctors had told Mr Phua that he was fortunate to have received prompt medical attention from the SAF medical teams when he suffered from the cardiac arrest, Dr Ng said in his post.

"Mrs Phua and their son, Jordan Phua, said that the first four days when Mr Phua was in ICU was torturous for them, as doctors were afraid that Mr Phua may never fully recover and may risk brain damage. Fortunately, Mr Phua pulled through and is on the way to full recovery."





Mr Phua, seen at home with his wife and son Jordan. (Photo: Ng Eng Hen/Facebook)

Dr Ng added that Mr Phua is recuperating well at home and "thankful for the medical teams' prompt action".

The Defence Minister also gave a behind-the-scenes look into the workings of the medical team at Pulau Tekong - they undergo training and regular practice sessions with a simulated casualty, which enables the medics and medical officers to respond quickly when a real incident occurs, Dr Ng said.



