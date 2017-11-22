New polyclinic in Punggol to offer physiotherapy, podiatry services

SINGAPORE: The new Punggol Polyclinic, which will open on Friday (Nov 24), will offer more than the standard services – it will also have X-ray, physiotherapy and podiatry services, SingHealth Polyclinics said in a press release on Wednesday.



The four-storey polyclinic is housed in a new Housing Board commercial development called Oasis Terraces, located next to Oasis LRT at 681 Punggol Drive.

(Source: SingHealth Polyclinics)

Other key services offered include outpatient medical care and treatment for chronic and acute conditions, women health services such as screening for cervical and breast cancer, child health services, immunisation and development assessment.

Punggol Polyclinic will also work with the upcoming Sengkang General and Community Hospitals, clinics and other community service providers to provide seamless care for residents, SingHealth said.

The polyclinic will have lifts and low ramps to allow wheelchair access, it added.

More information will be available on SingHealth's website from Friday.